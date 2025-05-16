Trump: ‘People are starving in Gaza’

The U.S. has quickly created a plan to restart humanitarian aid transfers to the Gaza Strip via the recently established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In the final days of his trip to the Middle East, US President Donald Trump lamented the plight of Gazan civilians and said the US would address the issue.

“We’re monitoring what’s happening in Gaza and we’re going to address it – people are starving there,” he said on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

He added that his administration will implement solutions in the coming month and said, “We need to help the Palestinians.”

Regarding Iran, Trump reported that Tehran has received the newest draft of a nuclear deal and that they must “move quickly,” and if not, “bad things will happen.”

When asked about normalizing ties with Syria and lifting sanctions, even without consulting with Israel first, Trump affirmed it was “the right thing to do.”

In a meeting with Qatari officials in Doha on Thursday, Trump echoed his comments made in the White House on February 4, suggesting that the U.S. take control of the Gaza Strip.

“If it’s necessary, I think I’d be proud to have the United States have it, take it, make it a freedom zone,” Trump said.

“Let some good things happen. Put people in homes where they can be safe, and Hamas is going to have to be dealt with,” the president continued, without indicating whether he stood by his previous proposal to resettle the population of the Gaza Strip abroad.

“We’re working very hard in Gaza. Gaza has been a territory of death and destruction,” he said.

The U.S. has quickly created a plan to restart humanitarian aid transfers to the Gaza Strip via the recently established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

The GHF announced on Wednesday that it will begin distributing aid to Gazans by the end of May, starting with four aid depots set up by the IDF in southern Gaza, with plans to expand across the Gaza Strip.