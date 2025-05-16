WATCH: New Jersey imam – ‘Zionists are the biggest liars among all of God’s creations, they have a lying gene’

Imam Reda Shata of Middletown, NJ, accused Jews of being inherently racist, liars, and deceivers—claiming they weaponize accusations of antisemitism to deflect criticism—and alleged that the Prophet Mohammed faced 11 assassination attempts by Jews.

