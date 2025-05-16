Search

WATCH: Hamas supporters unfurl massive Palestinian flag on Brooklyn Bridge

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-unfurl-massive-palestinian-flag-on-brooklyn-bridge/
Email Print

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting slogans that glorified terrorism and bringing traffic to a standstill, as they caused widespread disruption across the area.



>