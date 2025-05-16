WATCH: Hamas supporters unfurl massive Palestinian flag on Brooklyn Bridge

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed the Brooklyn Bridge, chanting slogans that glorified terrorism and bringing traffic to a standstill, as they caused widespread disruption across the area.

BREAKING: A massive Palestinian flag has been draped under the Brooklyn Bridge as Islamist extremists attempt to take over NYC.

Flying the flag of the very people who literally invented plane hijackings—especially in New York—is not protest, it’s evil.pic.twitter.com/jigmUMGWT4

— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 15, 2025