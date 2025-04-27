Search

WATCH: Severely wounded IDF soldier beats the odds and walks down the aisle

Ziv, a 30-year-old Israeli engineer, overcame a Hezbollah missile attack that cost him his arm and spinal cord damage, defying odds to walk down the aisle and marry Nitzan after intensive rehab.

