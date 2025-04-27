WATCH: IDF struck over 1,800 targets since ceasefire ended April 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-struck-over-1800-targets-since-ceasefire-ended/ Email Print During Operation Strength and Sword, Israeli forces struck over 1,800 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds, including dozens of commanders, mid-level operatives, and government agents, while uncovering and destroying dozens of hidden weapon caches.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-24-at-22.48.19_552e06db.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-27-at-11.10.31_3d34413e.mp4 GazaHamasIDF