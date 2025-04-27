Search

WATCH: IDF struck over 1,800 targets since ceasefire ended

During Operation Strength and Sword, Israeli forces struck over 1,800 terrorist targets across the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds, including dozens of commanders, mid-level operatives, and government agents, while uncovering and destroying dozens of hidden weapon caches.



