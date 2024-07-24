Secret Service tells Trump not to do outdoor rallies

Nothing has changed.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The bipartisan hounding that got Jill Biden’s inept choice for Secret Service director kicked to the curb (new regime and all) didn’t solve anything.

It’s rarely just one man or woman and even more rarely the one at the top.

The top guy, whether it was Cheatle, Mayorkas, Biden, or Garland, is usually just the buffoon and fall guy out front while the radical pros with actual ideas implement their agenda.

So no, nothing is going to change.

The Secret Service has recommended that the Trump campaign no longer schedule outdoor rallies in the wake of the assassination attempt against the former president.

Since the July 13 shooting in Butler, Pa., Secret Service officials have communicated the agency’s concerns about large outdoor events featuring Trump to his campaign advisers, encouraging them to no longer hold the 78-year-old Republican nominee for president’s rallies out in the open, according to the Washington Post.

The Trump campaign appears to have heeded the agency’s concerns and is scouting indoor venues for future gatherings and not currently planning any large outdoor events, the outlet reported.

That significantly reduces the possible number of venues, raises costs, and will likely reduce the number of events. This is a heckler’s veto that benefits one side in this election and it’s not the side that got shot.

Sure, the Secret Service could do its job, but like most of the federal government these days, the job, as defined by the top echelons, is to ‘fortify democracy’ by sabotaging Republicans and electing Democrats.

The idea here is to either cripple Trump’s rallies, the strongest part of his campaign, or if the campaign keeps doing them and there’s another assassination attempt, to blame it on Trump for not listening.