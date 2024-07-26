Search

The Right Take: Campus Jew-hatred rising

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/the-right-take-campus-jew-hatred-rising/
Email Print

In the most recent episode of the Freedom Center’s podcast, The Right Take, host and Shillman Fellow Mark Tapson talks with author and educator Richard Cravatts about the worldwide surge of Jew-hatred, especially on college campuses. Don’t miss it!

Check out the short excerpt below:

>