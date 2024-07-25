Congressman Ritchie Torres calls ‘Free Palestine’ movement a ‘Final Solution for Jewish State’

Torres: ‘When antisemites reveal their antisemitism by calling for a genocide against Jews, believe them.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New York Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres condemned the virulent anti-Israel protests in Washington DC during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.

Torres shared a photo of an anti-Israel protester holding up a sign showing a mushroom cloud that said, “Allah is gathering all of the Zionists for a Final Solution.”

Torres posted on X, “The Free Palestine movement is not about freeing Palestinians. It is about pursuing a ‘final solution’ against the world’s only Jewish State, which is home to half of the world’s Jewish population.”

He added, “When antisemites reveal their antisemitism by calling for a genocide against Jews, believe them.”

During demonstration, protesters attempted to storm the Capitol, burned US flags and an effigy of Netanyahu and defaced public monuments.

Other Democratic politicians condemned the demonstrations, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Vice President and Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Harris called the anti-Israel protests “despicable” and “unpatriotic.”

She issued a statement, “I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation.”

Harris’s statement continued, “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way.”

She concluded, “I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

Chuck Schumer said, “Hamas is a terrorist organization. Exalting them and burning the American flag is disgraceful and wrong, and defacing public property is illegal. Hateful and antisemitic messages and threats against Jews have no place in America and must be universally condemned.”