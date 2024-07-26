‘Pissed off’ Biden campaign chief says donors forced Biden out of election

Co-chair of Biden’s presidential campaign blames Democratic megadonors for president’s departure from 2024 race, demands they now ‘step the f*ck up’ to support Kamala Harris.

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden was effectively forced to drop out of the 2024 presidential election by Democratic megadonors who withheld money from the campaign after they “created a self-fulfilling prophecy” of his defeat at the hands of Donald Trump, claims the co-chair of Biden’s now-defunct reelection campaign.

Speaking with CNN on Thursday, Cedric Richmond blasted Democratic donors who cut off funding for the campaign, blaming them for the president’s withdrawal from the race.

“You can’t win without money, and then they were going to point the finger at the candidate. They were going to blame it on Biden,” he said. “For a president that has accomplished so much, it was a no-win situation.”

Visibly angry at liberal megadonors who cut off the campaign, Richmond said he was “pissed off at big donors.”

Richmond then demanded that those same Democratic donors contribute to Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign.

“Now those donors need to step the f— up.”

After Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris’ campaign claimed it had raised the most money in a single day of any presidential campaign in history.

The Harris team said it had received $100 million between Biden’s announcement Sunday that he was exiting the race and Monday evening.

By comparison, during the 24 hours after former President Donald Trump’s conviction in New York City earlier this year, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee combined raised less than $53 million.