Jewish students suffering ‘toxic antisemitism’ Philadelphia schools

Teachers perpetrate much of the antisemitism in the schools, and administrators are failing to act against an environment hostile to Jewish students, the ADL charges.

By World Israel News Staff

The Philadelphia school district is a hotbed of antisemitism, with widespread harassment and bullying of Jewish students by both their classmates and teachers, a Jewish watchdog group charged in a federal discrimination lawsuit.

According to the filing by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Philadelphia Unified School District is enabling a hostile atmosphere towards Jewish and Israeli students.

“Since the October 7 attack, the Philadelphia Schools have fostered a toxic environment that has allowed antisemitism against Jewish students to metastasize and fester without repercussions,” said James Pasch, ADL Senior Director of National Litigation, in a media statement.

“What’s worse, the district has encouraged a rampant culture of retaliation and fear that has prevented Jewish parents and students from coming forward.”

Antisemitic incidents have occurred in elementary, middle, and high schools in the district, the ADL said.

The lawsuit pointed to a number of disturbing examples of an overwhelmingly antisemitic atmosphere, with much of the harassment coming from teachers and staff.

Numerous educators lectured against “Zionists” in their lessons, with one referring to Israelis as “exterminators.” Many district staff used their social media accounts – which are often followed by their students – to disseminate propaganda demonizing Israel and Zionism.

On Halloween, just weeks after the October 7th massacres, a student came to school dressed as a “Palestinian freedom fighter” and tried to forcibly place a Palestinian flag on a Jewish student.

The principal of the school publicly complimented the student on his costume, according to the lawusit.

During a middle school geography lesson, a teacher distributed maps of the Middle East which literally erased Israel.

The lawsuit also describes repeated threats of physical violence against a Jewish student, who was later forced to drop out of the school district due to fears for his safety after administrators refused to intervene.

“No individual should endure the torrents of animosity, vitriol, violence, and baseless accusations that have been directed at our Jewish students, exacerbated by the very educators and administrators entrusted with their safety,” said representatives from the Jewish Family Association of the Philadelphia schools district.

“It is profoundly disheartening to witness such unbridled and pervasive hatred towards Jews manifesting within the public schools of Philadelphia.”