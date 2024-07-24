Israelis favor stronger US and Arab ties, support for two-state solution wanes: Survey

Additionally, a majority of Israelis now favor having either Israel or an international coalition, including Arab countries, govern Gaza after the war.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli support for good relations with the US and moderate Arab states remains high, but support for a two-state solution has diminished since October 7, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

The results were released hours before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to address a joint session of Congress.

“The October 7th massacre and the war against Hamas have had significant impacts on the lives of everyday Israelis,” said Jennifer Sutton, executive director of the New York-based Council for a Secure America, which sponsored the poll.

“While October 7th has moved Israelis strongly away from a two-state solution, they remain optimistic about their relations in the broader Middle East. Israelis also clearly see that Iran is the real culprit here, orchestrating these attacks through their proxies in the region. Israelis deeply value the alliance between their country and the United States for the future of Israel’s security and economy,” Sutton said.

The poll revealed that 57% of Israelis reported that they or a family member have served in the military since the October 7 attack, while 19% mentioned that they or a family member had to evacuate their home due to the conflict.

Furthermore, the poll indicated a notable change in attitudes toward the two-state solution, with 65% of Israelis now opposing it.

Among these, 44% attributed their opposition directly to the events of October 7.

On Thursday, the Knesset passed a resolution rejecting a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict. The symbolic, non-binding resolution was supported by several opposition lawmakers.

Additionally, a majority of Israelis now favor having either Israel or an international coalition, including Arab countries, govern Gaza after the war.

Perceptions of Iran have also shifted, with 58% of Israelis believing that Iran is the primary force behind attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis.

Support for the Abraham Accords remains strong, with 77% of Israelis backing the agreements that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco.

Moreover, there is near-unanimous agreement on the importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship for Israel’s economy and future security.

The survey questioned 612 Israeli Jews, not the opinions of Israeli Arabs who make up roughly 21% of the population. The poll had a margin of error of 4%.

Netanyahu’s speech is expected to shore up US support for Israel’s war against Hamas and highlight the role of Iran in missile and drone attacks from Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Shi’ite militias in Iraq.

It isn’t clear if Netanyahu will use the speech to announce a ceasefire or make a policy statement regarding post-war Gaza.

Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Washington since US President Joe Biden bowed out of the presidential election campaign on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has meetings scheduled with Biden and presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.