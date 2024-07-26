Search

WATCH: Harris touts Hamas casualty numbers, backs two-state solution in faux pro-Israel speech

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-harris-touts-hamas-casualty-numbers-backs-two-state-solution-in-faux-pro-israel-speech/
Email Print

Kamala Harris seemingly accused Israel for causing the already debunked famine in Gaza, and spoke in favor of rewarding Hamas for the Oct. 7th massacre in the form of a state.

>