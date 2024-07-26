WATCH: Harris touts Hamas casualty numbers, backs two-state solution in faux pro-Israel speech July 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-harris-touts-hamas-casualty-numbers-backs-two-state-solution-in-faux-pro-israel-speech/ Email Print Kamala Harris seemingly accused Israel for causing the already debunked famine in Gaza, and spoke in favor of rewarding Hamas for the Oct. 7th massacre in the form of a state. Respectfully, I think people who perceive this speech to be "pro-Israel" need to reevaluate their standards. Kamala Harris expresses what should be the absolute bare minimum we expect from a presidential candidate—condemning Hamas and supporting Israel's right to defend itself.… pic.twitter.com/RJQlCQQy91 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) July 26, 2024 2 state solutionCeasefireHamas casualty numbersKamala Harris