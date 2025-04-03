WATCH: Netanyahu lands in Hungary, praises Orban’s decision to withdraw from ICC April 3, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-lands-in-hungary-praises-orbans-decision-to-withdraw-from-icc/ Email Print Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival, marking only Netanyahu’s second international trip since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of genocide in Gaza. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-03-at-13.52.32_2c81c4bc.mp4Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu received a warm welcome in Hungary.Hungary announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.Thank you, Hungary pic.twitter.com/VrxbLo3rT6 — REAL JEW (@THEREALJEW613) April 3, 2025 BREAKING:The Hungarian military honor guard welcomes Netanyahu to Budapest.It’s the first visit by Netanyahu to a state under the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction since the ICC issued an international arrest warrant for Netanyahu. pic.twitter.com/6Byc8fhKl0— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 3, 2025 קבלת פנים לנתניהו בבודפשט , אורבן דאג לסגנון האימפריאלי. pic.twitter.com/EHowRcJl17— Anna Rayva-Barsky אנה ברסקי (@AnnaBarskiy) April 3, 2025 Benjamin NetanyahuHungaryICC