Search

WATCH: Netanyahu lands in Hungary, praises Orban’s decision to withdraw from ICC

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-lands-in-hungary-praises-orbans-decision-to-withdraw-from-icc/
Email Print

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival, marking only Netanyahu’s second international trip since the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of genocide in Gaza.



>