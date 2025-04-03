Crooked Cory won’t shut up – opinion

Crooked Cory will talk for 25 hours about Trump’s money, but he won’t talk for even 1 minute about where his money comes from.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Sen. Cory Booker’s 25-hour congressional floor rant is being hailed as a major achievement, but nobody has ever questioned Booker’s ability to talk endlessly. It’s his greatest talent.

That and making other people’s money disappear.

The 25 hours of rambling summed up everything wrong with Booker as a politician and a man. Booker and his media allies tried to bill it as a filibuster, but it wasn’t because the senator from New Jersey wasn’t trying to fight an actual piece of legislation, just calling attention to himself.

Booker claimed that he was blocking the usual business of the Senate, but the only thing he was slowing down was the nomination of various officials, including Harmeet Dhillon for Assistant Attorney General, Matthew Whitaker as the representative to NATO, and Dean Sauer for the Solicitor General. In his 25 hours and 4 minutes, Booker did not actually have much to say about Sauer, Dhillon or Whitaker (who won his confirmation by 52-45 despite Booker’s ‘nay’ vote).

Cory Booker made a point of trying to break the record of Strom Thurmond’s filibuster of the Civil Rights Act. Except that was an actual filibuster of actual legislation. Booker pretended that just running out the clock by talking for an hour longer than Thurmond was in and of itself an accomplishment.

Why did Booker actually ramble for 25 hours in the Senate? To run for president.

As stunts go, this was the most obvious one yet. Booker’s next Senate election is in 2026, but he has a campaign page up which claims that “he cannot stay quiet and complacent while Donald Trump and Elon Musk shatter constitutional checks and balances” and urges, “Stand with Cory by making a donation today.” But his obvious long-term goal is 2028.

There’s a problem with Booker’s presidential aspirations. And it’s not just that every time he speaks, he reminds everyone of an unsuccessful Obama.

It’s his corrupt track record.

While Booker was boring the Senate, one of the staffers for the militant gun control politician was being arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police for carrying a gun without a license.

The last time Booker ran for president, he proposed a federal gun licensing program for all gun owners that would expire and need to be renewed every five years. Presumably his staffers are exempt.

Like Obama, you’re expected to believe in Booker as a transformative politician, but even Obama knew better than to massively defraud his donors before running for president.

In 2010, Cory Booker, then mayor of Newark, went on Oprah with Mark Zuckerberg. The Facebook boss wrote a $100 million check to fix Newark’s schools.

The money famously disappeared, including some $20 million spent on consultants, some who were being paid $1,000 a day, and grades actually declined. But millions were spent on polling and focus groups.

“MZ’s money is not going in to classrooms,” a Booker aide admitted in an email that was only released after a lawsuit by the ACLU.

But what happened next was even more blatantly corrupt.

After burning through Zuckerberg’s $100 million, Cory Booker turned to Oprah and Dot Com donors to raise millions for Waywire, a company that was supposed to be a “progressive” version of YouTube.

Waywire employed Booker’s Senate campaign social media consultant and gave a board seat to the 15-year-old son of CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

As Freedom Center Investigates reported, Waywire failed miserably and Booker sold his stock to the parent company of FOX News, and donated shares of Yandex, Russia’s top search engine, linked to Putin. (In his 25-hour rant and previously, Booker had accused Trump of ties to Russia.)

Waywire ended up with a Ukrainian owner and no longer exists. Neither do Booker’s donors.

Booker had burned through Silicon Valley cash through such blatant schemes that his presidential campaign failed to launch. The big money just was not there.

In the 2020 race, Booker didn’t qualify for the debate and was left begging for money before dropping out. “It’s working,” he told the media about his campaign “it’s not translating to people choosing me in the polls.” That is as good a ‘Bookerism’ as any other.

But somehow neither of these two grifts represented Sen. Cory Booker at his very worst.

That would be the Newark Water Group.

During his fake filibuster, Sen. Cory Booker bragged to the media that he had gotten through it by “curbing his water intake”. Sadly, that was not the case at the nonprofit tasked with managing the Newark water authority where he appointed his political allies who stole millions “through kickbacks and outright embezzlement, bogus contracts, risky investments and excessive pay”.

Money went to Booker’s law firm which was still paying him and contractors contributed to his political campaign. The agency’s executive director, who went to prison after taking nearly a million in kickbacks, told the FBI that their job was to raise campaign money for Booker.

Booker was sued by the reconstructed agency, but his lawyers argued that he’s immune from lawsuits because he was doing his work as a “public servant”.

“The consequence of a failure to uphold these immunities would dissuade an even wider swath of individuals from seeking to hold public office. This would impoverish our democracy,” Booker’s attorneys argued.

This little speech about why not holding a wealthy senator who wrecked a water agency that a minority community depended on accountable is “vital for democracy” did not make its way into Cory’s 25-hour speech.

Sen. Cory Booker claimed that his 25-hour talk was about holding President Trump accountable for violating democratic norms, but his idea of democratic norms is personal immunity for his conduct.

In his last financial disclosure, Booker revealed assets of around $1 million, but reporters know to take his disclosures with a grain of salt. When he first ran for Senate, Booker did not reveal his Waywire shares on his disclosure forms and only admitted it when the media found out about them.

Booker told the media that his campaign had “met requirements for disclosure and transparency and we’ve gone above and beyond what most of the—all of the candidates in this race have submitted to in terms of disclosure.”

By that he meant that his campaign handed the papers to reporters in a hotel room, didn’t let them make copies, and then demanded them back. Typical behavior for a politician who has gone above and beyond and has nothing to hide.

Crooked Cory will talk for 25 hours about Trump’s money, he won’t talk for even 1 minute about where his money comes from. But Oprah knows. Mark Zuckerberg knows. And the people of Newark know

And Linda Watkins Brashear knows. The former director of the Newark Water Group got out of federal prison last year told the FBI that contractors were expected to buy $500 tickets to Booker’s campaign and his allies.

Funny how in 25 hours and 5 years, Booker never found the time to mention it.