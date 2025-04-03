WATCH: Erdogan – ‘Make Zionist Israel destroyed and devasted’ April 3, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-erdogan-make-zionist-israel-destroyed-and-devasted/ Email Print Turkish President Erdoğan called for the devastation of Israel in his Eid al-Fitr speech at Turkey’s largest mosque, urging unity in support of the Palestinian cause in Gaza.Turkish President Erdoğan in Eid Address in Turkey's Largest Mosque: May the Lord Make Zionist Israel Destroyed and Devastated pic.twitter.com/efQLgewPkE— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 3, 2025 GazaPresident ErdoğanTurkey