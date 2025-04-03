WATCH: Erdogan – ‘Make Zionist Israel destroyed and devasted’

Turkish President Erdoğan called for the devastation of Israel in his Eid al-Fitr speech at Turkey’s largest mosque, urging unity in support of the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

