WATCH: Erdogan – ‘Make Zionist Israel destroyed and devasted’

Turkish President Erdoğan called for the devastation of Israel in his Eid al-Fitr speech at Turkey’s largest mosque, urging unity in support of the Palestinian cause in Gaza.

