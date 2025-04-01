Israeli forces bust bomb-making lab in Tulkarem

Canisters found by IDF forces in a bomb making lab in Tulkarm. (IDF)

The IDF said that it detained 15 terror suspects and seized two weapons in raids throughout Judea and Samaria.

By JNS

Israeli security forces found a bomb-making laboratory during counter-terrorism raids in the western Samaria city of Tulkarem, the Israel Defense Forces stated on Tuesday.

The lab, which was discovered by the IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) forces, was being used to build improvised roadside explosive devices and pipe bombs, per the military.

In separate operations, IDF and Shin Bet officers arrested 12 terrorist suspects in two northern Samaria towns: Qabatiya, located near the terror hotbed of Jenin, and Tammun, near Nablus (Shechem).

The IDF said that it detained 15 terror suspects and seized two weapons in raids throughout Judea and Samaria.

“Security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of Israeli citizens,” the military stated.

כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת כפיר וכוחות שב״כ אשר פועלים בטולכרם שבחטיבת אפרים כחלק מהמבצע לסיכול טרור בצפון השומרון, איתרו במהלך הלילה מעבדת מטענים ובה מטעני גחון ומטעני השלכה, מכונה לריתוך וחומרים להכנת מטענים. בפעילות נוספת של כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת הקומנדו, חטיבת הנח״ל, לוחמי מילואים וכוחות… pic.twitter.com/BegL2HJXXZ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 1, 2025

Last month, Israeli security forces operating to thwart terror in Tulkarem found a “makeshift laboratory for manufacturing drones,” the IDF said.

The raid, led by the 92nd “Shimshon” Infantry Battalion of the IDF’s Kfir Brigade, also led to the discovery of arms depots with some 100 pipe bombs, eight improvised explosive devices and trigger systems.

Tulkarem, which borders the Samaria security barrier, abuts the Jewish state’s densely populated coastal plain east of Netanya and is eight miles from the Mediterranean Sea.

In January, the IDF launched “Operation Iron Wall” to neutralize the threat posed by terrorist hubs such as Tulkarem and Jenin. The ongoing counter-terrorism operations mark a change in Jerusalem’s security strategy, Defense Minister Israel Katz has said.

The Israeli military has intensified its raids in the area following the Feb. 20 attempted bus bombings near Tel Aviv.

Three empty buses exploded, and bombs were found on two others in a coordinated terrorist attack. At least one of the explosives reportedly bore the note, in Arabic and Hebrew, “revenge from the Tulkarem refugee camp.”