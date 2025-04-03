WATCH: Car explodes in Amsterdam, possible failed terror attack April 3, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-car-explodes-in-amsterdam-possible-failed-terror-attack/ Email Print A car exploded and caught fire in Amsterdam’s Dam Square, near the site of a March 27, 2025, stabbing, with no injuries reported, though the driver was seen engulfed in flames. Police suspect it was intentional.A car exploded in Amsterdam — possible detonationA car exploded today in the Dutch capital, according to AT5. Authorities believe the driver may have triggered the explosion himself after parking the vehicle.The driver emerged from the burning car engulfed in flames. While… pic.twitter.com/l5ImIFJAam— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2025 Visiting #amsterdam enjoying a nice lunch outside and a protest breaks out. Car explosion and driver on fire. Hope all OK. pic.twitter.com/QpV7n3lPc2— El Dorado (@EdLoren13) April 3, 2025Het lijkt alsof de inzittende zichzelf en de auto opblaast.#DeDam #Dam #Amsterdam #Halsema #politie #brand pic.twitter.com/mxl1T3Ki4c — Critical Fox (@CriticalFox71) April 3, 2025https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-03-at-16.23.23_0eea1463.mp4 Amsterdamcar bombTerrorism