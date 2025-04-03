WATCH: Car explodes in Amsterdam, possible failed terror attack

A car exploded and caught fire in Amsterdam’s Dam Square, near the site of a March 27, 2025, stabbing, with no injuries reported, though the driver was seen engulfed in flames. Police suspect it was intentional.

A car exploded in Amsterdam — possible detonation

A car exploded today in the Dutch capital, according to AT5. Authorities believe the driver may have triggered the explosion himself after parking the vehicle.

The driver emerged from the burning car engulfed in flames.

