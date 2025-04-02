Podcaster pushes for ‘final solution’ and calls Israel a ‘paedophilic, homosexual, genocidal state’

Stew Peters criticized US President Donald Trump for a so-called “Israel first” agenda.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

American antisemitic podcaster Stew Peters called for a “final solution” for Jews and referred to Israel as a “paedophilic, homosexual, genocidal state.”

While speaking to guest Matt Baker, who refers to himself as a “freedom fighter,” Peters criticized US President Donald Trump for a so-called “Israel first” agenda.

When Baker pushed back against Peters’s proposal for a forced mass deportation of Jews, Peters responded, “Well, I’m two years ahead of you on that, and in two years, you’ll come back and say, ‘Yeah, you were right about that.’

He compared his “being right” about Jewish deportation to his feeling he was correct about “Covid and the bioweapon.”

Although alt-right Peters has, in the past, expressed support for Trump and hosted his FBI director, Kash Patel, on his podcast, he castigated the president and said, “Our country is not being put first… [it’s] the most anti-American administration of all time.”

“We did not vote for this Israel-first BS,” and accused Trump of “propping up this paedophilic, homosexual, genocidal nation-state instead of protecting our country and bringing our troops home.”

Peters has become infamous for his antisemitic rants and has used the phrase “final solution” regarding Jews in the past.

Peters attacked a commenter on his X account, calling out his Jewish heritage, and added, “We need a final solution. The truth is radical.”

He commented on a video clip of rabbis testifying before Congress and accused them of “demanding that free speech be taken away from the American people.”

“These subversives are anti-American, and it’s time for them to be removed from this country.”

Peters also attacked the Disturbed heavy metal band lead singer David Draiman, who is Jewish and a supporter of Israel.

Peters wrote, mocking the band’s hit cover of a Simon and Garfunkel song, “The sound of silence is gone. Millions of people around the world are speaking up, and your tribe has been exposed.”

He added that being against Draiman’s video “isn’t antisemitic; it’s antisatanic.”