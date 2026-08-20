Search

WATCH: Freed hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova survivor Ziv Aboud

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-eliya-cohen-marries-nova-survivor-ziv-aboud/
Email Print

Eliya Cohen, held hostage in Gaza for over 500 days, and Ziv Aboud, a Nova festival massacre survivor, were dating before Oct. 7 and had planned on getting married, and now, after years of heartbreak and hope, they are finally together.

>