WATCH: Freed hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova survivor Ziv Aboud

Eliya Cohen, held hostage in Gaza for over 500 days, and Ziv Aboud, a Nova festival massacre survivor, were dating before Oct. 7 and had planned on getting married, and now, after years of heartbreak and hope, they are finally together.

Emotional moments at the wedding of Ziv Abud and former hostage of Hamas, Eliya Cohen. This is what victory over terror looks like. Mazel tov to the beautiful couple. 💓 pic.twitter.com/5oZqanJWa8 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) August 19, 2026

Former hostage Eliya Cohen and massacre survivor Ziv Abud got married this evening. pic.twitter.com/iZNRlUvjFN — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) August 19, 2026

Eliya Cohen was held hostage by Hamas for 505 days. Ziv Abud was at the Nova Music Festival, just like Eliya, and survived by hiding in a pile of bodies. Eliya didn’t know until he returned that Ziv, his fiancée, survived the massacre. Today, the two finally got married.… pic.twitter.com/64txi36quM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 19, 2026