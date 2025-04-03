Hamas rejects Israel’s US-backed ceasefire counter-proposal

Negotiators are intensifying efforts to reach a resolution ahead of Passover, which starts on the evening of April 12.

By JNS

Hamas has rejected Israel’s recent counter-offer concerning a truce in Gaza, instead reaffirming its commitment to a proposal developed with mediation by Egypt and Qatar, an official from the terrorist group told Reuters on Wednesday.

This mediated plan, originally framed on Jan. 17, proposes a 50-day halt in hostilities and a step-by-step process for exchanging Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners.

Under the terms of this framework, Hamas would release five Israeli hostages, including American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, in several phases.

In return, Israel would free approximately 250 imprisoned Palestinian terrorists along with 2,000 terrorist suspects detained following the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

The initiative also includes a pause in Israeli military actions and the reopening of border crossings to allow for the import of aid.

Israel’s proposal includes demands such as the full disarmament of Hamas and does not guarantee a complete military withdrawal from Gaza. It also calls for the immediate, unconditional release of Alexander among 10 to 12 live hostages, as well as the return of the bodies of deceased captives.

This demand aligns with a broader framework supported by U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, who is actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy to advance the talks.

However, Hamas has rejected these conditions as unacceptable and has declined to consider them as a basis for negotiation.

At the same time, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has announced plans to broaden military activity in Gaza and establish new secured zones within the territory.

The war was reignited by the large-scale Hamas attack on Oct. 7, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis and the capture of 251 hostages.

According to current IDF estimates, 59 individuals remain in captivity. That number includes at least 35 confirmed deceased.