WATCH: A summary of the US campaign against the Houthis April 3, 2025 The United States, under Trump's directive, has launched a strategic military operation against the Houthis in Yemen, targeting weapons depots, command centers, and Iranian-linked bases to curb regional threats and disrupt Tehran's proxies.