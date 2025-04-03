Nicaragua withdraws support for ICJ case against Israel

Judges of the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (AP/Peter Dejong)

South Africa originated the claim against Israel in December 2023 and accused Israel of violating the Genocide Convention with its ground war in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Nicaragua canceled its support for South Africa’s International Court of Justice (ICJ) case accusing Israel of genocide.

The ICJ didn’t force Israel to end the ground war but urged it to take steps to prevent genocide and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar welcomed the news that Nicaragua was nixing its support of South Africa’s motion against Israel.

Sa’ar said, “Better late than never: Nicaragua has rightfully withdrawn its unjust intervention in the unfounded and absurd case filed by South Africa against Israel at the ICJ. Other nations that made the same misstep should follow suit.”

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order reducing American aid to South Africa, citing, among other reasons, the country’s legal case against Israel in The Hague and its relations with Iran.

“South Africa has taken aggressive positions towards the United States and its allies, including accusing Israel, not Hamas, of genocide in the ICJ, and reinvigorating its relations with Iran to develop commercial, military, and nuclear arrangements,” the order noted.

Israel has vigorously defended its actions in the Gaza Strip before the Court, highlighting its remarkably low ratio of two noncombatant deaths for every terrorist killed—an unprecedented figure in military conflicts.

Much of its success in minimizing civilian casualties stemmed from warnings to civilians to evacuate battle zones and the creation of humanitarian corridors for safe passage. However, this approach compromised the IDF’s element of surprise.

After South Africa brought the proposal, Ireland was the next to sign on, followed by Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Maldives, Chile, Spain, Turkey, and Bolivia.

The Palestinian Authority has also signed the petition, calling on the ICJ to intervene.