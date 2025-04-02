Israel expands military operation in Gaza following wave of strikes

The U.S. military announced on Tuesday that it is deploying more air assets to the Middle East in response to escalating tensions and ongoing threats to American forces in the region.

By JNS

The Israel Defense Forces has deployed another division to the Gaza Strip following overnight strikes on the enclave’s south, with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stating on Wednesday morning that “Operation Strength and Sword” is being expanded.

Israeli forces will move to secure wider areas to reinforce buffer zones along the border, with the aim of weakening terrorist infrastructure and pressure local communities to distance themselves from Hamas while supporting the return of hostages, he said.

The IDF’s 36th Division is currently operating in relatively unpopulated territory between Khan Yunis and Rafah, according to Israel’s Channel 12 News.

On Monday, the IDF issued an evacuation order for the Rafah area, signaling a major intensification in its military campaign following the breakdown of a ceasefire and the renewal of operations against Hamas.

The military has also issued evacuation alerts for Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Sheikh Zayed and other districts in northern Gaza.

On Tuesday morning, rockets launched from northern Gaza triggered warning sirens in the Israeli city of Sderot. The IDF confirmed the interception of the projectile and responded with both evacuation notices and precision strikes targeting the launch sites.

Additional U.S. forces deployed to the Middle East

The U.S. military announced on Tuesday that it is deploying more air assets to the Middle East in response to escalating tensions and ongoing threats to American forces in the region.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the move is intended to bolster force protection and regional deterrence.

The new deployment includes fighter aircraft and other aerial resources, although officials did not specify the exact number or types involved.

The decision comes after repeated attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups targeting U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria, as well as concerns over a possible regional spillover linked to the conflict in Gaza.

CENTCOM emphasized that the deployment is defensive in nature and part of broader efforts to ensure the safety of U.S. forces and maintain stability across the region.