Mike Huckabee passes first hurdle to becoming Ambassador to Israel

Mike Huckabee at his hearing for the post of ambassador to Israel on Mar. 25th, 2025. (X Screenshot)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee votes narrowly to advance former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee’s nomination as Ambassador to Israel to the full Senate.

By World Israel News Staff

A U.S. Senate committee voted to give preliminary approval Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s nomination of former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel, sending the nomination to the full Senate.

The 22-member Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, with a narrow Republican majority of 12 to 10 – voted on a straight partisan line to send Huckabee’s nomination to the full Senate.

Huckabee, a Baptist pastor who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and later hosted a talk show on Fox News, was tapped by Trump shortly after his November 2024 win to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Israel.

A longtime supporter of Israel and a prominent figure in the pro-Israel Evangelical Christian community in the U.S., Huckabee has expressed opposition to the establishment of a Palestinian state in Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and has backed Israeli plans to apply sovereignty over those territories.

These views have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, including liberal supporters of Israel such as Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen.

Rosen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, expressed “grave concerns” over his support for Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“We need an ambassador to Israel that strengthens the relationship between our two nations while making sure our support for our democratic ally remains bipartisan,” Rosen said.

“While I appreciate Governor Huckabee’s deep commitment to Israel’s security, I have grave concerns about his support for fully annexing the West Bank, and I have serious doubts about his ability to ensure that support for Israel remains bipartisan and doesn’t become a political football.”

“For these reasons, I opposed his nomination as U.S. Ambassador to Israel. However, if he is confirmed, I am committed to developing a relationship with Governor Huckabee and working with him to maintain a strong U.S.-Israel relationship.”

American Jewish groups are divided over Huckabee’s nomination, with progressive organizations aligned with the Reform Movement critical of some of the former governor’s positions, while Orthodox groups praising Huckabee and urging the Senate to confirm him as ambassador.

No final vote on Huckabee’s nomination has yet been scheduled by the Senate.

Huckabee is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-held upper chamber of Congress on a largely party-line vote, though Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman has hinted he may back Huckabee’s nomination.