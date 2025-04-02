Significant decrease in 2025 Ramadan terror attacks

In a joint Statement released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security organization Shin Bet, credit was attributed to the increase in anti-terror operations in Judea and Samaria.

By Crystal Jones, TPS

The number of terror attacks committed during this year’s Islamic festival of Ramadan is down 80% compared to last year.

Typically, Israel has seen an increase in terror attacks during the month-long holiday, where Muslims fast daily from dawn to dusk.

In 2024, there were 54 attacks, compared to just three this year.

This year, over 400 wanted terrorists were arrested throughout the month, as well as 13 killed, and more than 100 weapons confiscated.

In a joint Statement released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security organization Shin Bet, credit was attributed to the increase in anti-terror operations in Judea and Samaria.

The announcement outlined: “During the month of Ramadan, the IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police operated throughout the Central Command area to thwart terrorism while strengthening defensive efforts.

“As part of these operations, 401 wanted individuals were arrested, 13 terrorists were eliminated, and 105 weapons were confiscated.

“During last year’s Ramadan, 27 significant terrorist attacks originated from Judea and Samaria—22 in the Samaria region and five in the Judea region.

“This year, there has been a significant decrease in attacks, with only three major incidents occurring during Ramadan. This reduction is attributed to intensified counterterrorism efforts across Judea and Samaria, including the ongoing operation to combat terrorism in northern Samaria.

“Security forces continue to work to prevent terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria in order to maintain the security of Israeli citizens.”

The figures have been widely praised. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir commented: “I commend the police officers, Border Police fighters, and security forces for their outstanding work, which resulted in a quiet and safe Ramadan.

“Thanks to the determined actions of Commissioner Dani Levi, the district commander, and the regional commander, who operated with unwavering determination to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens.”

Police Commissioner Dani Levi said: “The structured staff work that took place led to a professional, well-prepared, and highly operational readiness of Israel Police officers and Border Police fighters, who once again demonstrated their determination and dedication to the citizens of Israel.

“The combination of community engagement alongside operational activity resulted in a quiet and safe Ramadan.”