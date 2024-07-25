WATCH: The moment military officers climb onto roof where Trump shooter fired from July 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-military-officers-climb-onto-roof-where-trump-shooter-fired-from/ Email Print The footage shows security agents storming the roof where an already dead Thomas Crooks fired eight shots from during the Trump rally which killed one, wounded two, and nearly killed Donald Trump. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com NEW BODYCAM FOOTAGE RELEASED TODAY 7/24/24 obtained by Senator Chuck Grassley Footage shows Beaver county ESU found 8 shell casings around Crooks on the roof Video also shows the ESU team before they climbed onto the roof the shooter was on pic.twitter.com/mZdLZKbi7k — Ryan Tyre (@ryantyre) July 25, 2024 Donald Trump assassination attemptSecret ServiceThomas Matthew Crooks