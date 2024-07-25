Search

WATCH: The moment military officers climb onto roof where Trump shooter fired from

The footage shows security agents storming the roof where an already dead Thomas Crooks fired eight shots from during the Trump rally which killed one, wounded two, and nearly killed Donald Trump.

