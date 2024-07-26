Elon Musk attended Netanyahu’s speech to Congress as his guest

Other guests included a hostage, families of hostages, injured IDF soldiers, and others.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk—CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of the social-media platform X—to his July 24 address to Congress as his guest.

It followed the announcement earlier this week of a joint Israel-UAE partnership to support the use of SpaceX’s Starlink Internet service in a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Others appearing in the visitor’s gallery box included Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli premier; British conservative commentator Douglas Murray; soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, including some with severe injuries; and Israeli Noa Argamani, a hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 from the Nova music festival in southern Israel and rescued from Gaza on June 8 by Israeli security forces.

She was accompanied by her father, Yaakov Argamani. Her mother, Liora Argamani, died on July 2 from brain cancer.

Family members of those still being held captive by terrorists in Gaza also attended.

Elon Musk arrives at the U.S. Capitol to attend the Joint Session of Congress, as a guest of Netanyahu. Reporter: “Whose guest are you?” Musk: “Netenyahu.” @kellyfphares pic.twitter.com/nk6zEfNNvS — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 24, 2024

Leaving the speech, reporters asked Musk about his hopes of engaging in a physical fight with fellow tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook/Meta.

Musk replied that he would battle Zuckerberg “any place, any time, any rules.”