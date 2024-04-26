Watch: Israeli minister Ben Gvir injured in car crash while departing terror stabbing scene April 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-minister-ben-gvir-injured-in-car-crash-while-departing-terror-stabbing-scene/ Email Print An 18-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed in Ramla and an armed civilian eliminated the terrorist. The moment Ben Gvir’s vehicle overturned while he was going to the scene of the stabbing attack in Ramla, wounding him, his daughter, his guard, and his driver. pic.twitter.com/vUb7Jx1Auu— Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) April 26, 2024 🚨BREAKING: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir was taken to the hospital after his car overturned and he sustained moderate to serious injuries.🔻Pray for him. pic.twitter.com/n24ACOImZa — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) April 26, 2024 Initial report: Woman in serious condition after a stabbing incident in Ramla, central Israel pic.twitter.com/sRMqv3ngr4— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 26, 2024 Accidentben gvirRamlaTerror Attack