Hamas claims it has accepted hostage deal, Israeli officials warn of possible ruse

Hamas claims to accept Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal, while Israeli officials warn of possible ruse.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Hamas terror organization claimed Monday evening that it has accepted a proposed hostage deal with Israel, even as Israeli officials warn of a possible ruse.

Hamas chief-in-exile Ismail Haniyeh informed mediators from Qatar and Egypt Monday evening that Hamas has agreed a ceasefire proposal.

Shortly thereafter, a Hamas spokesperson issued a statement regarding Haniyeh’s messages to Doha and Cairo.

“The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniya, spoke by phone with the Prime Minister of Qatar – Mohammed bin Abd al-Rahman al-Thani, and with the head of Egyptian intelligence – Abbas Kamal, and informed them that Hamas agrees to their proposal for a ceasefire fire,” the terror group said.

Hamas did not offer details regarding the precise terms if has accepted, and the Israeli government has yet to offer any formal response to the announcement.

The most recent ceasefire offer tabled by Israel would include the freeing of 33 Israeli captives over the course of a six-week ceasefire, in exchange for the release of hundreds of jailed Arab terrorists.

Israel is “checking which ceasefire formula Hamas has agreed” to, an Israeli official told i24NEWS.

A senior Hamas official said Israel must decide whether to sign on to the ceasefire deal.

“After Hamas agreed to the mediators’ proposal for a ceasefire, the ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it,” the Hamas official told AFP.

Crowds gathered in Gaza to celebrate Hamas’ declared support for the ceasefire agreement, with revelers chanting “Allahu Akbar” and shooting in the air.

The Israeli negotiating team on Monday night received the terms to which Haniyeh has agreed to a ceasefire, and is currently scrutinizing Hamas’ response.

Several Israeli officials have warned, however, that Hamas has added a number of additional clauses into the prior draft of the deal, fundamentally changing the proposal agreed upon by the Israeli and Egyptian delegates.

“This is not the same proposal,” one official told Channel 12, noting that “All kinds of clauses” have been inserted into the ceasefire deal.

The new clauses reportedly concern the conditions for ending the current war, though no details have yet been reported.