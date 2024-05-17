WATCH: Incredible footage shows Israeli missile taking out senior Hezbollah drone commander May 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-incredible-footage-shows-israeli-missile-taking-out-senior-hezbollah-drone-commander/ Email Print Attacks by Hezbollah are getting larger and more frequent, with Israel attempting to remove Hezbollah’s leadership to stunt the terror group’s capabilities. WILD FOOTAGE!The moment an Israeli air strike takes out Hezbollah drone commanderNotice how he’s riding in a truck, too bad, Israel still can find you. https://t.co/TyX8PDwBhI pic.twitter.com/6pSHlcgUxU — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 17, 2024 As I posted yesterday, the war in the north of Israel is ramping up; Israel took out today Hussein Mahdi, a senior commander in the terrorist organization Hezbollah pic.twitter.com/9nzbtI3EIl— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) May 17, 2024 airstrikedrone commanderHezbollah