Hamas planned to establish secret terror base in Turkey: Report

By World Israel News Staff

Senior Hamas leaders planned to establish a military base and terror cells in Turkey and neighboring countries, according to secret papers discovered by the Israeli army.

The UK outlet The Times reported that the documents, which were found in a home belonging to Hamas mastermind Yahya Sinwar’s chief of staff, laid out a plan regarding Hamas’ expansion throughout the Middle East region.

The strategic documents indicated that Hamas needed “to act with a greater effort to create military centers that will form the basis for special operations that can strengthen the resistance on a military, diplomatic and moral level.”

It also included a three-year plan that stressed the importance of “establishing many military cells and safe houses in many countries,” including Turkey and other nations in the region.

These bases would be used to plan and carry out terror activity across the globe, gather intelligence, and strengthen Hamas’ diplomatic and military abilities.

According to the Times report, the documents also included a framework for Hamas’ future terror strategy.

Hamas was planning to target Mossad officers and other influential Israelis who are public figures, as well as stepping up kidnappings and naval attacks.

It’s unclear which parts of the plan came to fruition before the October 7th terror onslaught that left 1,200 dead in Israel.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long maintained warm relations with Hamas, expressing that he does not view the group as a terror organization.

Erdogan recently hosted Qatar-based Hamas politburo head Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, with the Turkish president placing the blame for the current fighting in the Strip entirely on Israel.

A number of Hamas terrorists wounded in battle with the IDF are currently being treated in Turkish hospitals.