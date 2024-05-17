Israeli Defense Minister proposes that armed non-Hamas Palestinians govern Gaza after war

The plan would put weapons in the hands of non-Hamas Palestinians and would allow them to govern ‘humanitarian bubbles’ of Gazan civilians.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After clashing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant unveiled his plan for governance of Gaza “the day after” the war.

The plan would put weapons in the hands of non-Hamas Palestinians and would allow them to govern “humanitarian bubbles” of Gazan civilians.

Responding to the objection that Hamas will kill any other entity that tries to rule Gaza, Gallant recommended that the Palestinians in charge would be fully trained and armed with rifles that would be under the technological control of the IDF and could be disabled if they fell into the hands of Hamas terrorists.

Moderate Arab countries and the US would assist with the new government of Gaza and provide funds and assistance.

Israel’s security echelon has been in negotiations with diplomatic and military personnel in several countries who have said that Arab control of Gaza is a pre-requisite to providing assistance.

Selecting Palestinians to govern Gaza would be done with the help of Palestinian Authority intelligence, which can determine whether individuals are affiliated with Hamas.

A few days ago, Gallant called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to make “tough decisions” regarding Israel’s exit strategy from the Gaza Strip, pressing the premier to commit to not restoring Israeli governance, either military or civil, over the coastal enclave.

While Gallant emphasized that Israel must “dismantle Hamas’ governing capabilities in Gaza,” it must also establish “a governing alternative in Gaza,” and avoid extended Israeli control over the Strip.

“The end of the military campaign must come together with political action.”

“The ‘day after Hamas,’ will only be achieved with Palestinian entities taking control of Gaza, accompanied by international actors, establishing a governing alternative to Hamas’ rule. This, above all, is an interest of the State of Israel.”

Gallant warned that he “will not agree to the establishment of Israeli military rule in Gaza. Israel must not establish civilian rule in Gaza.”