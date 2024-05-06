WATCH: IDF forces praying for a safe return before entering Rafah May 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-praying-for-a-safe-return-before-entering-rafah/ Email Print The long-awaited ground operation into Rafah commenced as airstrikes and tanks pounded the Hamas stronghold.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-06-at-17.52.09_ba0003a0.mp4 IDF Forces right before entering Rafah pic.twitter.com/RxaMANygQf— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2024 IDFprayerRafah