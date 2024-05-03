How Hamas bought Joe Biden

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired $200,000 to James Biden who then wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

On March 1, 2018, Joe Biden got a $200,000 check. The story of where that check came from involves everything from “bloodstained currency” to smuggled gold bars to ‘The Exorcist’.

But above all else it involves an enemy Muslim tyranny with ties to 9/11 and Hamas.

When I first broke the story a week before Election Day, it was about how hospital patients in smaller poorer hospitals, including one that had inspired ‘The Exorcist’, had suffered because of the corrupt greed of the Biden family.

But even then there was a strange element which led to one of the key figures in the case receiving “blood-stained currency from a Middle Eastern country” and a “torture ticket” after suing James Biden: Joe’s brother.

Four years later, in the midst of the Hamas war, the identity of the “Middle Eastern country” behind the Biden business takes on new importance because it is a state sponsor of Hamas.

And congressional investigators and investigative journalists have also traced a trail from Qatar, through James’ health care business to that $200,000 check he sent to Joe Biden.

The health care business that brought together the Biden family and an Islamic terror state had targeted stricken rural hospitals in Kentucky, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.

Americore’s CEO was introduced by James Biden to Joe at a fundraiser for the Beau Biden Foundation: co-chaired by Hunter Biden whose infamous laptop bore the foundation’s sticker.

James Biden allegedly promised that Joe would get behind the company, join its board and that the company’s work would even “help his brother get elected.”

“There’s not a single door in the country that we can’t open,” James promised the company.

But the money wasn’t coming in and James Biden was taking out major personal loans from the company that was supposed to be managing struggling hospitals.

And with Joe out of the White House, there wasn’t going to be any government bailout of Americore any time soon.

James Biden didn’t set out to open doors in this country, but in an enemy of the United States.

The Americore pitch sought $30 million to buy up hospitals and named Jim as the “Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden.”

Internal documents showed that this resulted in a meeting with a Qatari “minister”.

While the Qataris had plenty of money to burn, getting it to America involved conspiracies more often associated with drug dealers.

A “former executive recalled discussion at one point of trying to move money across a Middle Eastern border in the form of gold bars”.

Qatar’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood (the parent organization of Hamas) and Iran had led to an embargo by its neighbors.

And Qatar’s ties to terrorists, including to Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the mastermind of 9/11, who hid out there until he was allegedly tipped off by a member of the Islamic tyranny’s royal family that America was coming to get him, may have complicated the proposed investment funding mechanisms.

The next stage of the plan involved James Biden becoming the “chief global banking emissary” for Billerfy which processed payments for a cryptocurrency exchange known as Quadriga that traded money for crypto.

Later that year, Billerfy’s accounts were frozen and millions were found in a personal account.

Six days later, Quadriga’s 30-year-old CEO suddenly died in India, locking up $70 million in cash and $191 million in crypto.

Another co-founder, Michael Patry, whose real name turned out to be Omar was raided and authorities discovered gold bars in a vault.

The whole operation was then exposed as a massive ponzi scheme.

But by then James Biden had already benefited from $600,000 in “personal loans” from the health care company.

On March 1, 2018, Americore wired $200,000 to James and he wrote a $200,000 check to Joe.

But the loans, according to bankruptcy court documents were conditioned based on “representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could “obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.”

Desperate for cash, James Biden traveled to Qatar with the aim of personally presenting to Qatari Finance Minister Ali Sharif Al Emadi who was later arrested and charged with bribery and laundering over $5 billion and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

While little is known about the details behind the internal power struggle in the corrupt terror state, Al Emadi had been accused of “channeling Qatari support to various Islamist groups over the years” as well as subverting American and European institutions with sizable infusions of Qatari money.

As the American end of the deal fell apart in recriminations and lawsuits, one of the litigants received “blood-stained currency” and a “torture ticket” after suing James Biden and his partners.

The blood money came from a Middle Eastern country known to be associated with terrorists.

But the FBI refused to name the country and insisted the media also hide its identity.

Qatar is one of the few countries with that degree of political influence in Washington D.C.

But the single most shocking document from James Biden’s relationship with Qatar may be a letter that he allegedly wrote to the Qatari leadership on “behalf of the Biden family.”

“We are not particularly close to this administration and have a different vision,” Biden’s brother wrote, accusing the Trump administration of being “fractured” and “beleaguered by major issues that are not soon to be resolved.”

However he promised that the Biden “family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency.”

“If this is in keeping with the vision of His Excellency, on behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here,” he concluded.

Even while undermining the sitting administration, Biden’s brother was offering the services of his family to an enemy nation.

This has wider implications beyond Qatar’s role backing Hamas.

Qatar was also the central intermediary in the Taliban “deal” and had formed an alliance with Iran.

It is difficult to know whether the “Biden family” relationship with Qatar played any role in the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and in the sanctions relief offered to Iran.

We do know there was a relationship between the Biden family and a state sponsor of Hamas, which Joe Biden profited from, and that has disturbing implications for our national security.

“We’ve got people all around the world who want to invest in Joe Biden,” James Biden once bragged. One of those investors had ties to Iran, Al Qaeda, Iran and Hamas.