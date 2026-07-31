Trump warns Netanyahu not to block US-backed Gaza disarmament plan

The Trump administration warned Thursday that President Donald Trump would be “very, very disappointed” if Israel blocks the implementation of the US-backed Gaza disarmament agreement, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the proposal does not meet Israel’s security demands.

Senior US officials argued Israel had already accepted the broader 20-point Gaza plan, insisting the new agreement merely lays out how it will be implemented. Under the framework, Hamas would gradually surrender all heavy and light weapons, dismantle its military infrastructure, close its tunnels, and cease all armed activity. The process would be monitored by an International Verification Committee, with each phase triggering a corresponding Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

As Hamas disarms, control of the Strip would be transferred to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a new Palestinian technocratic body backed by a 5,000-member International Stabilization Force and a newly trained Palestinian police force. Reconstruction would begin in areas verified as demilitarized, funded by $16 billion already pledged by mainly Gulf states.

“We’re not asking Israel to do anything that isn’t in the original agreement,” a senior US official said, adding that Washington intends to hold Israel to its commitments just as it expects Hamas to honor its own. Netanyahu’s office, however, insists the proposal falls short of Israel’s demand for the complete demilitarization of Gaza, leaving the fate of Trump’s plan uncertain.