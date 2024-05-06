WATCH: Pro-Hamas supporters at University of Amsterdam beat Jewish students with wooden sticks May 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hamas-supporters-at-university-of-amsterdam-beat-jewish-students-with-wooden-sticks/ Email Print As police officers looked on pro-Hamas rioters assaulted two Jewish men with sticks hitting them in the face and back. At University of Amsterdam, Jewish students are being beaten with sticks by pro-Hamas scum right in front of police. pic.twitter.com/pvjajHy139— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) May 6, 2024 AntisemitismassaultUniversity of Amsterdam