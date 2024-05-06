WATCH: IDF forces hammer Rafah as ground operation begins May 7, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-hammer-rafah-as-ground-operation-begins/ Email Print Ceasefire deals halted as Hamas reportedly agreed to one, but upon examination, the deal was not up to par, prompting the operation. Footage of Rafah now pic.twitter.com/I78bjH0lae— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 6, 2024 An Israeli attack against Hamas in Eastern Rafah, Gaza.The end of Hamas is near. pic.twitter.com/GZFJNQR7WM — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 6, 2024 BREAKING:The first videos are starting to come out of Israel’s ground invasion of Rafah.Israeli forces have taken the former Gaza International Airport in Eastern RafahVia @Natsecjeff pic.twitter.com/hGb7b3wWEv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 6, 2024 Rafah pic.twitter.com/yzcbuFQp8e— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) May 6, 2024Read Israeli withdrawal from southern Gaza a prelude to Rafah operation, says Defense Minister airstrikesHamasIDFRafah