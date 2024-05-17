Search

WATCH: Ron DeSantis – ‘There has never been a country or state called Palestine’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the anti-Israel protesters for pretending to advocate for ‘Palestine’—which doesn’t exist—while their true motive is hatred of Jews.



