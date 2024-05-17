WATCH: Ron DeSantis – ‘There has never been a country or state called Palestine’ May 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ron-desantis-there-has-never-been-a-country-or-state-called-palestine/ Email Print Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized the anti-Israel protesters for pretending to advocate for ‘Palestine’—which doesn’t exist—while their true motive is hatred of Jews. .@GovRonDeSantis: “There has never been a country or state called Palestine.”pic.twitter.com/64EouMZjz8— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 17, 2024 HamasPalestineRon DeSantis