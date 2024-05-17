WATCH: Korea’s Deputy Ambassador breaks down while speaking about the hostages at the UN May 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-koreas-deputy-ambassador-breaks-down-while-speaking-about-the-hostages-at-the-un/ Email Print Korea’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sanjin Kim was unable to stifle the tears when speaking about Hersh Goldberg Polin who has been held in Gaza for over 200 days. South Korea’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the #un Ambassador Sangjin Kim choked up while reading the words of Rachel Goldberg-Polin to her son Hersh, who is still being held hostage by #Hamas terrorists in #Gaza. #bringthemhomenow pic.twitter.com/pKBWXWbGSg— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) May 17, 2024 Hersh Goldberg PolinhostagesSangjin KimUN