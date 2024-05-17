Search

WATCH: Korea’s Deputy Ambassador breaks down while speaking about the hostages at the UN

Korea’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Sanjin Kim was unable to stifle the tears when speaking about Hersh Goldberg Polin who has been held in Gaza for over 200 days.



