With 12,000 terrorist positions struck, IDF using AI to locate Gaza targets

An Israeli artillery unit stationed near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 28, 2023 (YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

With some 12,000 terrorist positions struck since the beginning of the war, the IDF is using artificial intelligence to find and assign targets.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s military is utilizing advanced artificial intelligence systems to generate targets for airstrikes, artillery fire, and IDF ground forces operating in the Gaza Strip.

Nearly a month after Israel was invaded by Gaza terrorists, setting off the deadly military conflict the Jewish state has faced in decades, the IDF is increasingly relying on AI to provide targets for Israeli forces.

With some 12,000 targets struck since October 7th, the Israeli military is now drawing upon a database – dubbed the “targets center” – compiled and maintained with the help of AI, allowing the IDF to assign targets to ground and air units in real time, a senior Israeli intelligence officer said Thursday.

“In war, the enemy behaves differently and creates new opportunities,” the officer said, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

Since Israel began ground operations in Gaza last week, the IDF’s Military Intelligence Directorate said, the AI-based targets center has identified 1,200 additional Hamas targets in the coastal enclave.

On the first day of the ground operations, the target center was used to find and destroy 150 targets linked to Hamas terror tunnels.

The AI system, the IDF said, is crucial for keeping the target list updated, not only adding new enemy positions, but removing old sites which are no longer relevant targets – either because they have already been hit, because a new civilian presence has been detected, or because there are signs they have been abandoned by the terrorist groups.