UN team flees as Hamas fires on Biden’s Gaza “pier”

The Israelis are stuck providing security for a failed Biden initiative.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Construction on Biden’s pier-to-nowhere just began and it’s already a disaster with a UN team having to run for cover as the scheme to deliver aid through a floating island/pier came under terrorist mortar fire.

While the Biden administration hyped the idea that this would be an international effort, the only ones actually securing it are the Israeli forces on the ground.

Biden tasked 1,000 military personnel with the job while keeping them off the ground in Gaza (some are instead deployed in parts of Israel outside terrorist control) which meant that the Israeli military had to do the heavy lifting.

Attempts to enlist UN aid became further tangled when a UN team had to shelter during the shelling of the pier.

Gazan terrorists fired mortar shells on Wednesday towards the construction work on the humanitarian pier being built off the coast of Gaza. i24NEWS has learned that several pieces of American engineering equipment were damaged in the attack. In addition, one person was slightly injured while running to a protected area. Concerns about the risk to American troops getting caught up in the conflict were underscored on Thursday as news emerged of a mortar attack near the area where the pier will eventually touch ground. No US forces were present, however a UN team inspecting the site were forced to take shelter. In a statement, the Israeli military said it would provide security and logistics support for the pier and an Israeli military brigade, which includes thousands of soldiers, along with Israeli Navy ships and air force, would work to protect US troops who are setting up the pier.

So the IDF will be tasked with protecting US personnel which is not a great look for anyone.

American forces shouldn’t have to rely on another military to protect them. But they also shouldn’t be in harm’s way aiding a terror area in the first place.

The Israelis are stuck providing security for a failed Biden initiative meant to undermine it, while Biden tried to act tough without committing anything and is now dependent on Israeli soldiers to make his plan work.

The entire enterprise is now doubly pointless because it’ll still be going through Israeli checkpoints.

Rather than flying the aid into Israel and running it through border checkpoints, Biden has spent a whole lot of taxpayer money to build a pier so the aid can be shipped in… and pass through Israeli checkpoints.

And that’s before the pier, the aid workers and the deliveries come under regular fire.