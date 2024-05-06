WATCH: Yom HaShoah – Sirens blare nationwide as Israel honors the 6 million May 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yom-hashoah-sirens-blare-nationwide-as-israel-honors-the-6-million/ Email Print Life comes to a halt in Israel as the country remembers the tragedies of the Holocaust. This is what it looks like when an entire country pauses for two minutes to remember six million Jewish men, women and children who were murdered in the Holocaust.May their memory be a blessing. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/ASNS8e0mzA— Israel (@Israel) May 6, 2024https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-06-at-09.33.41_88e46de2.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-06-at-09.36.15_1437b72a.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/WhatsApp-Video-2024-05-06-at-09.53.29_f984f148.mp4 Holocaust survivorMalka HermanYom Hashoah