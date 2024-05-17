Search

Watch: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh urges Palestinians across the Middle East to battle Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-urges-palestinians-across-the-middle-east-to-battle-israel/
Email Print

While the terror leader lives a life of luxury in Qatar, Haniyeh is willing to sacrifice other people to wage his eternal war against Israel.



>