Watch: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh urges Palestinians across the Middle East to battle Israel May 17, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-chief-ismail-haniyeh-urges-palestinians-across-the-middle-east-to-battle-israel/ Email Print While the terror leader lives a life of luxury in Qatar, Haniyeh is willing to sacrifice other people to wage his eternal war against Israel. Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh Calls on Palestinians in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and Elsewhere to Mobilize and Escalate the Confrontation with Israel: We Must Stand as One to Defeat the Enemy #Hamas #Jordan pic.twitter.com/kOgvTECior— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 16, 2024 HamasIsmail HaniyehJordanLebanonSyria