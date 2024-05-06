Suicide drone attack leaves two Israelis critically injured

Two people critically injured in Hezbollah attack on northern Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Two people were critically injured in a terrorist drone attack on northern Israel Monday.

The attack occurred outside the northern Israeli town of Metula, near the border with Lebanon.

According to preliminary reports, a suicide drone rigged with explosives crashed into its target outside of Metula.

The Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

In addition to the suicide drone attack, Hezbollah terrorists launched 30 rockets towards Israel’s Golan Heights.

The terror group claimed that the rockets were launched towards IDF positions in the Golan, in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike against a Hezbollah target in northeastern Lebanon.

Several homes and agricultural property in the town of Kidmat Tzvi were damaged in the attack.

The IDF on Monday struck 15 buildings in the southern Lebanese town of al-Lwaiza associated with Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, an army spokesperson said.

In response to the rocket attacks on the Golan, Israeli artillery batteries pounded the Hezbollah positions used to launch the rockets.

During the night, IDF war planes bombed a Hezbollah command and control center in the town of Sefri, near the Baalbek valley in northeastern Lebanon, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The airstrikes injured three, the Lebanon-based, Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen outlet reported

In addition, IDF forces bombed Hezbollah positions across southern Lebanon Sunday night, including bases in Ramyeh, Jabal Blat, Marwhain, and Ayta ash-Shab.

Hezbollah terrorists launched some 40 rockets towards northern Israel on Sunday, injuring a 65-year-old man in the Upper Galilee city of Kiryat Shmona.

Twenty people have been killed in Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel since the terror group launched its most recent campaign against the Jewish state on October 8th, a day after the Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

Of the 20 people killed, 11 were IDF soldiers, with nine civilians, including one foreign national, also fatally injured in Hezbollah attacks.