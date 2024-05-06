WATCH: Pro-Hamas supporters chant outside Auschwitz during March of the Living May 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-hamas-supporters-chant-outside-auschwitz-during-march-of-the-living/ Email Print As the March of the Living was occurring terror supporters chanted ‘Free Palestine,’ and mockingly wore yellow stars as the Jews did during the Holocaust. Shameless Palestine activists protest outside of AUSCHWITZ as Holocaust survivors hold a march on Holocaust Remembrance Day.A group of protesters waving Palestinian flags heckled Jewish survivors as they held a ‘March of the Living' walk. pic.twitter.com/XUYtyaYJEv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 6, 2024 ‼️ A Palestinian protest is happening outside of Auschwitz now! THIS IS SICKENING. pic.twitter.com/0jxFKX7ypb— India Naftali (@indianaftali) May 6, 2024 AuschwitzHamas supportersHolocaustMarch of the LivingYom Hashoah