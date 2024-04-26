WATCH: Sen. Rubio – ‘Free speech does not allow you to threaten Jewish students’ April 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-sen-rubio-free-speech-does-not-allow-you-to-threaten-jewish-students/ Email Print Senator Rubio criticized the far-left ideology prevalent in colleges and raised questions about the funding sources for these ‘protesters’. 'Free speech does not allow you to threaten Jewish students. Free speech does not cover someone on a student visa who openly supports a terrorist organization'U.S Senator @marcorubio discusses antisemitism in America TUNE IN: 8 pm Israel time, 1 pm US EST with @calev_i24 pic.twitter.com/XN386o0un7— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 26, 2024 Antisemitismcollege campusesLeftistsMarc Rubio