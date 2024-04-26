Hezbollah missile kills Israeli citizen near Lebanon border

Hezbollah has killed 9 Israeli civilians and 11 IDF soldiers and reservists in the current conflict.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

In an overnight attack on Thursday, a Hezbollah anti-tank missile struck and killed an Israeli citizen in the Mount Dov area on the border with Lebanon, as reported by the IDF.

The victim was identified as Sharif Suad who lived in the Bedouin town of Sallama near Karmiel.

Some reports said he was from Ras al-Ein, an adjacent Arab town.

Suad had been engaged in “infrastructure activity” for the military when the attack occurred.

Hezbollah missiles targeted two military vehicles in the area.

Following the fatal attack, the IDF hit targets in Chebaa taking out a weapons depot and a rocket launcher before striking additional targets in Kfarchouba and Ain al-Tineh.

Since October 8th, Hezbollah has fired rockets into targets in northern Israel, and as a result, tens of thousands of northern residents have vacated their homes to live in hotels and other accommodations in the center of the country.

Including the fatality this morning, the number of civilian casualties caused by Hezbollah attacks is at 9 with 11 deaths among IDF soldiers and reservists.

In late April, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that 50% of Hezbollah’s commanders had been killed and the rest were in hiding.

The Jerusalem Post points out that the percentage varies depending on whether the consideration is brigade rather than battalion commanders.

The IDF announced that it had eliminated six Hezbollah brigade commanders and 30 battalion commanders in total.

It is estimated that Hezbollah has 50,000 to 100,000 soldiers, commanded by 10 to 15 brigade commanders.

Hezbollah, along with the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas, are funded and encouraged by Iran to attack Israel.

According to an Iranian source, Iran is concerned that once the IDF launches and completes its operation in Rafah, it will turn its attention to destroying Hezbollah in Lebanon.

An Iranian source told the Arabic Post that Iran urged Hezbollah to step up attacks only after “it had become certain of Israel’s intention” to operate in Rafah, which would be interpreted to mean that Lebanon “will be next.”