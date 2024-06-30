As Lebanon war looms, Arab League drops Hezbollah from terror blacklist

In the midst of fighting on the Israel-Lebanon border and with full-scale war looming, Arab League ends recognition of Hezbollah as a terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

The League of Arab States, better known as the Arab League, has ceased to recognize the Iran-backed, Lebanon-based Hezbollah organization as a terrorist group, a League spokesman said over the weekend.

The Arab League, an umbrella organization representing 22 Arab states across North Africa and the Middle East, had recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist group since March 11th, 2016, when 20 member states blacklisted the Lebanese organization. Only Iraq and Lebanon declined to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist group.

The move to blacklist the Shi’ite group Hezbollah was initiated by Saudi Arabia, the Sunni Muslim rival of Hezbollah’s largest patron, Iran.

On Friday, the Beirut-based Al-Akhbar outlet reported that Arab League Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki met with Lebanese MP Mohammad Raad, lawmaker representing Hezbollah, informing him that the League had dropped the terrorist designation.

“The League decided to lift the terrorist tag from Hezbollah, as the party plays a crucial role in present politics and the future of Lebanon,” Zaki was quoted as telling Raad.

Zaki hinted that the League’s decision to drop the terrorist designation was at least partially motivated by Hezbollah’s ongoing conflict with Israel, and the looming possibility of a full-blown war between Israel and Lebanon.

“The military escalation in the south poses a severe challenge to security and stability not only in Lebanon, but also across the Middle East, especially if the conflict spills over,” Zaki said.

On Saturday, Zaki confirmed publicly that the Arab League had lifted the terrorist designation.

“In previous Arab League decisions, Hezbollah was designated as a terrorist organization, and this designation was reflected in the resolutions, leading to the severing of communication based on these decisions,” Zaki told the Egypt-based Al-Qahera News.

“The member states of the League agreed that the label of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization should no longer be employed.”

“The designation of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization no longer applies,” Zaki continued, saying that “the Arab League does not maintain terrorist lists and does not actively seek to designate entities in such a manner.”

Twenty-three countries around the world, including several Arab League member states, the United States, U.K., France, Canada, and Germany, recognize part or all of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, as does the European Union.