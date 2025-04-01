‘Imminent threat’ – IAF strike on Beirut kills Hezbollah operative

An apartment building in Beirut damaged by an IAF airstrike (Screenshot/X)

The IAF assassinated a Hezbollah terrorist who was planning “a significant terror attack against Israeli civilians,” the military said.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut killed a Hezbollah operative who posed an “immediate threat” to Israel, the military said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The bombing took place during the early hours of Tuesday morning, with IDF jets targeting an apartment building in a southern suburb of Lebanon’s capital city.

“The strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians,” the Israeli military says in a joint statement with the Shin Bet intelligence agency.

“The terrorist posed a real and immediate threat,” the statement added.

‼️ An Israeli strike on the southern suburb of Beirut : pic.twitter.com/Bbut8BChFb — Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) April 1, 2025

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning that three people had been killed in the attack, though their identities were not made public.

An additional seven people were wounded, according to the ministry.

Footage of the attack site circulating on social media showed two apartment buildings in close proximity to each other that had sustained serious damage.

The worst damage appeared to be concentrated on the top three floors of one of the building.

The strike marked the second time in recent days that Israel struck Beirut, after some four months of quiet following the establishment of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire in November 2024.

Last Friday, several rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israel, triggering sirens in the northern city of Kiryat Shmona and its suburbs.

In response, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets, including in Beirut.

That launch came a week after a previous launch from Lebanon, which targeted the small Israeli border town of Metula.

Israel bombed Hezbollah assets and infrastructure throughout southern Lebanon in response to that attack.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for both of the launches, with its new leader, Qassem Naim, claiming the terror group is “fully committed” to the ceasefire.

Hebrew-language media reports indicated that the first launch was likely perpetrated by a Lebanon-based Hamas offshoot.

That group had left a Hezbollah flag and photo of slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah at the launch site to create the appearance of Hezbollah being responsible for the attack.