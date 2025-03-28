WATCH: IDF airstrike targets Beirut in first since November ceasefire March 28, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-airstrike-targets-beirut-in-first-since-november-ceasefire/ Email Print The IDF issued urgent evacuation notices for a Hezbollah drone storage center in Beirut, warning it will be imminently targeted in retaliation for rocket attacks on a northern Israeli town earlier today.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-28-at-15.03.48_af4e93a8.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-28-at-15.09.23_09df0301.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-28-at-14.57.30_436e9676.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-28-at-14.58.52_c9816def.mp4https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-28-at-15.45.26_577134a8.mp4Note how happy these guys are after the IDF performed an airstrike in Beirut Lebanon todayWhy would anyone be happy for such a thing? pic.twitter.com/4N3mZJKGcV— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 28, 2025 IDF Arabic Spokesman on the Beirut Strike: Are you paying attention?The strike. The fallout. The drone arsenal hidden in the heart of a civilian building.Hezbollah clearly refuses to learn. The message was loud and clear—yet they still don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/ldccRprnTT— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 28, 2025 BeirutHezbollahIDFLebanon