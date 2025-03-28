Search

WATCH: IDF airstrike targets Beirut in first since November ceasefire

The IDF issued urgent evacuation notices for a Hezbollah drone storage center in Beirut, warning it will be imminently targeted in retaliation for rocket attacks on a northern Israeli town earlier today.

